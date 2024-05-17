Tommy White, Luke Holman named Dick Howser Trophy semifinalists

For the second year in a row, multiple LSU players find themselves in the mix for the Dick Howser Trophy, given annually to the top college baseball player in the nation.

Paul Skenes, the first overall pick in last year’s MLB draft, won the award after leading the Tigers to a national title in 2023. Now, third baseman Tommy White and pitcher Luke Holman have been named semifinalists for the 2024 iteration of the award.

There are 68 semifinalists in total.

White is in his second season with the Tigers after transferring in from NC State and earning First Team All-Ameican honors in 2023. He leads the team in batting average at .332 nine doubles, 20 home runs and 57 RBI — also a team-high.

Holman joined the team this past offseason from Alabama and is 7-3 with a 2.74 ERA in 72.1 innings. He has struck out 100 batters while walking 30.

Both players are looking to become the third LSU player to win the award, joining Eddy Furniss in 1998 and Skenes last season.

