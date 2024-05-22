Tommy White explains love for LSU baseball as Tigers make postseason push

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth against Kentucky, Tommy White punched LSU’s ticket to the winners’ bracket at the SEC tournament with a grand slam to put the Tigers up 11-0 and above the run-rule margin.

That ultimately proved to be the final score as White was one of two players to hit a grand slam in the game — joining Jared Jones — as LSU became the first team to hit multiple in the same SEC tournament contest.

This season will almost certainly be White’s last with the Tigers. He’s a projected first-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft after two fantastic seasons as a transfer addition from NC State.

And while White didn’t commit to the Tigers out of high school, he doesn’t want his time with the program to end. A strong surge from bats like White’s has put LSU in a position to make the NCAA tournament, which seemed like quite an improbability just a few weeks ago.

After the win over the Wildcats, White explained his love for the program that he joined as a transfer two years ago.

“I do it for the guys before me,” White said, per On3. “The guys last year, the guys before that. I feel like the guys here now and myself owe them all something to give it everything we got for the time being or whatever we have left. The guys before me, I see how they do it or how they run this program, how they show up, keep coming back. I’m going to continue to do that. This means way too much to me, so I’m not going to take (the jersey) off right now.”

Wednesday’s win likely all but sealed LSU’s spot in the NCAA tournament, but its run in Hoover isn’t over yet. The Tigers will face either South Carolina or Arkansas in the winners’ bracket at 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday.

