GOP Senate Winner Tommy Tuberville Blitzed Over Sports Defense Of Trump Tantrums

Republican Tommy Tuberville, the former coach of Auburn University’s football team who this week ousted Alabama’s Democratic senator to win a seat in the Senate, received a swift fact check on Thursday after he used a sports analogy to defend President Donald Trump.

Trump has repeatedly railed against the democratic process in recent days, falsely declaring himself the winner and calling for the counting of votes to be stopped in places where he is leading.

Tuberville echoed the president’s rantings on Twitter.

“The election results are out of control,” Tuberville wrote. “It’s like the whistle has blown, the game is over, and the players have gone home, but the referees are suddenly adding touchdowns to the other team’s side of the scoreboard.”

The election results are out of control. It’s like the whistle has blown, the game is over, and the players have gone home, but the referees are suddenly adding touchdowns to the other team’s side of the scoreboard. — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) November 6, 2020

I’d challenge that as a coach, and @realDonaldTrump is right to challenge that as a candidate.



The American people deserve transparency and to know the integrity of our votes are preserved. #Election2020 — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) November 6, 2020

Tuberville’s tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons, as critics pointed out why his analogy just didn’t make sense:

It’s like one team was up 7-6 in the second quarter and claimed game was over and nothing else counted. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) November 6, 2020

This is the single worst football analogy I've ever seen https://t.co/lhhDubC6WT — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 6, 2020

This is inaccurate.



What the president is doing would be like if Coach Tuberville discussed the 2008 Auburn football season by only talking up his 5 victories and pretended the 7 losses -- including that loss to Alabama, hooboy -- didn't happen. https://t.co/4OycGQe1bS — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 6, 2020

No Tommy. It is more like when you went up 7-0 on Oklahoma in 2010 and then 45 more points came in for Oklahoma but you cried to the refs that those points shouldn’t be allowed because you were winning when they happened. Then you lost 45-7. — DAN (@danWorthington) November 6, 2020

No, it's like your side scored once and tried to declare the game over before the other team got a chance. — Kate Harding (@KateHarding) November 6, 2020

No, it’s like the game has 20 minutes left and one of the coaches is like, “I think it’s over! Call it!” And you know that. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) November 6, 2020

Sir, this is a baseball game. It’s not over till it’s over. https://t.co/ULtz2B18k1 — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) November 6, 2020

The votes are being counted. It’s an election. This may be the first one you’ve ever paid attention to but they all work like this.

Legal observers from both parties have been in counting rooms the entire time. — maemalade (@maemalade1) November 6, 2020

This is blatant disinformation. Otherwise known as cheating. https://t.co/CQzTeNcbq1 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 6, 2020

No it’s not.. it’s like Donald winning at half time, then deciding the game is over once the other team scores. Every vote counts. He can’t just claim the win, take the ball and run home. — GiJane (@GiColombo) November 6, 2020

This guy was just elected and doesn't know how democracy works haha. https://t.co/pFOPFa7qBs — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 6, 2020

You're off to a crap start. — Rich Swinton 🇺🇸 (@RicoSuaveJD) November 6, 2020

It's really nothing like that. https://t.co/3D5tGRAabx — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) November 6, 2020

