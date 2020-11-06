GOP Senate Winner Tommy Tuberville Blitzed Over Sports Defense Of Trump Tantrums

Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Republican Tommy Tuberville, the former coach of Auburn University’s football team who this week ousted Alabama’s Democratic senator to win a seat in the Senate, received a swift fact check on Thursday after he used a sports analogy to defend President Donald Trump.

Trump has repeatedly railed against the democratic process in recent days, falsely declaring himself the winner and calling for the counting of votes to be stopped in places where he is leading.

Tuberville echoed the president’s rantings on Twitter.

“The election results are out of control,” Tuberville wrote. “It’s like the whistle has blown, the game is over, and the players have gone home, but the referees are suddenly adding touchdowns to the other team’s side of the scoreboard.”

Tuberville’s tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons, as critics pointed out why his analogy just didn’t make sense:

