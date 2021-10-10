Tommy Tremble scores first touchdown of his career to give Panthers 10-3 lead

When the Panthers traded tight end Dan Arnold to Jacksonville as part of the deal for cornerback CJ Henderson, Carolina head coach Matt Rhule praised the development of rookie Tommy Tremble as a reason for the club’s choice.

Now Tremble is paying that off with a score.

Carolina took a 10-3 lead on Tremble’s first career touchdown, with quarterback Sam Darnold connecting with the young tight end on a 5-yard pass. The touchdown capped a nine-play, 62-yard possession for the Panthers.

Starting for injured running back Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard had a 26-yard run that put the offense deep into Philadelphia territory. Hubbard has started the game with 42 yards on six carries.

Darnold is 4-of-10 passing for 38 yards with a touchdown and an interception so far. Though the Eagles had great field position, they could only manage a field goal after the pick.

