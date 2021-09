The Carolina Panthers extended their lead to 14-6 over the Houston Texans on a jet sweep handoff to tight end Tommy Tremble late in the third quarter.

Tremble came in motion and took a quick hand-off from quarterback Sam Darnold around left end as a great lead block from Ian Thomas sprung him into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.

The touchdown capped a nine-play, 91-yard drive from Carolina that included a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on Christian Kirksey and 25-yard pass from Darnold to Alex Erickson. Erickson spent time with the Houston Texans before being released at the end of training camp.

Tommy Tremble rushing touchdown extends Panthers lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk