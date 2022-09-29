Tommy Townsend nabs AFC special teams player of the month

The Chiefs have been viewed as an offensive juggernaut for most of the last few seasons, but punter Tommy Townsend‘s work has occasionally caught the eye of observers.

Townsend was named the AFC’s special teams player of the month last November and he became a two-time recipient of the honor on Thursday. The NFL announced that Townsend is the first winner of that award for the 2022 season.

In the first three games of the season, Townsend has averaged 55.5 yards on his 11 kicks. One of those kicks was a 74-yard bomb in Kansas City’s Week Two win over the Chargers and Townsend has also dropped five of his 11 kicks inside the opposition’s 20-yard-line.

The Chiefs will try to avoid turning to Townsend too often in the coming weeks, but they can feel confident he’ll handle his job when they do have to call his number.

