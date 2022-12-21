Tommy Townsend is the AFC special teams player of the week
The Texans gave the Chiefs all they could handle on Sunday, but Kansas City still clinched the AFC West with a 30-24 overtime victory.
Punter Tommy Townsend was a significant part of the winning performance and has been named AFC special teams player of the week.
Two of Townsend’s four punts were downed inside the 20-yard line, including his 42-yard punt down to the 13-yard line in overtime. That set up defensive end Frank Clark’s forced fumble on scrambling quarterback Davis Mills that in turn set up Jerick McKinnon’s 26-yard touchdown to end the game.
Townsend is averaging 51.8 yards per punt in 2022, with 15 of his punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
He and the Chiefs will host the Seahawks on Christmas Eve.
