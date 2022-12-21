The Texans gave the Chiefs all they could handle on Sunday, but Kansas City still clinched the AFC West with a 30-24 overtime victory.

Punter Tommy Townsend was a significant part of the winning performance and has been named AFC special teams player of the week.

Two of Townsend’s four punts were downed inside the 20-yard line, including his 42-yard punt down to the 13-yard line in overtime. That set up defensive end Frank Clark’s forced fumble on scrambling quarterback Davis Mills that in turn set up Jerick McKinnon’s 26-yard touchdown to end the game.

Townsend is averaging 51.8 yards per punt in 2022, with 15 of his punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

He and the Chiefs will host the Seahawks on Christmas Eve.

Tommy Townsend is the AFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk