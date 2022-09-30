Tommy Togiai, Perrion Winfrey must step up with Taven Bryan out vs. Falcons

With veteran defensive tackle Taven Bryan out this week against the Atlanta Falcons, the Cleveland Browns will rely heavily on their young defensive tackles in Tommy Togiai and Perrion Winfrey. Togiai will likely get the start opposite third-year player Jordan Elliott, but Winfrey is going to see his largest snap count to date. They also elevated Roderick Perry from the practice squad to help fill in for depth.

To date, the interior defensive line has played about on par with how a thin unit like theirs would be expected to play. Bryan has shown flashes when pushing the pocket, but outside of a few splashes, the defensive tackle room in Cleveland remains among the worst in the league.

This will be a good opportunity for Togiai and Winfrey to really make a name for themselves and prove they belong at the NFL level. As Atlanta touts a top-10 run game in terms of efficiency, this unit is going to have to eat their Wheaties before Sunday’s game.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski did not rule out Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney for Sundays game, list as questionable. DT Taven Bryan is out with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/4JohnhJM7y — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 30, 2022

