Round 2 from Kiawah Island:

PGA leaderboard: Phil Mickelson, first-round leader Corey Conners and more in early action

Tommy Togiai officially signs rookie contract with Browns

Phil Harrison
It’s official for former Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai. According to a picture and caption on Twitter by the Cleveland Browns account, Togia has inked his rookie deal.

Details of the contract are not immediately clear at this point, but Togiai surprised many by declaring early for the NFL draft after last season. He wasn’t a sure-fire first couple of days pick, but he was selected by the Browns as the No. 132 overall pick in the fourth round.

Possessing brut strength, an unyielding work ethic, and a high motor, Togiai has the tools to be successful in clogging things up in the middle of the trenches, and that’s just what the Browns hope they got in the Idaho native.

We will continue to stay on top of all the former Ohio State players that were selected in the 2021 NFL draft as they sign their new rookie contracts. In the meantime, good luck to Togiai as he tries to carve out a home in Northeast Ohio.

Nine Ohio State players listed among Mel Kiper's top ten at each position for the 2022 NFL draft

Ohio State football: 9 players among Kiper&#39;s top 10 at each position
Ohio State football: 9 players among Kiper's top 10 at each position

