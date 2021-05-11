Tommy Togiai: What the Browns are getting in their fourth-round DT

Josh Keatley
·2 min read
With the 132nd pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Tommy Togiai, a strong defensive tackle from Ohio State. Few would argue against Togiai being an absolute steal in the fourth round, with most pundits had him mocked as high as the second round.

Strengths:

Togiai is an absolute unit and shaped like a fire hydrant at 6-1 and 296 pounds with the potential to hit 315 with ease. He is easily the strongest prospect in this class as evidenced by his insane 40 reps of 225 on the bench press and that strength is obvious on film too along with his utilization of leverage when pushing opposing offensive lineman back.

Weaknesses:

Togiai has a decent first step, but it isn’t elite and it would be utterly shocking if he piles up many sacks in his NFL career. His lack of length makes his tackle radius small and this affects him in the open field especially. Togiai likely fell due to his ineffectiveness against the pass.

Projected Fit:

Togiai will likely not be a starter as a rookie, but he can grow into being a top-notch interior defensive lineman in this league. He is ready to contribute on obvious rushing down and will likely shine in these situations early and often. Togiai has the size and athleticism to fit any scheme and can even play nose. He is very comparable to former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle, Larry Ogunjobi.

