Tommy Rees visits former Notre Dame teammate’s high school program

Recruiting is all about connections and for former Notre Dame teammates Tommy Rees and Tyler Plantz, the relationship is strong. Both played for the Irish in the early 2010’s and both of them quickly moved into coaching post-playing career with the Irish.

We know what Rees has currently been up to, but when Plantz returned back to his high school alma mater, Providence Catholic in Illinois, it might have slipped through the cracks during last off-season. The two former teammates and friends reunited today in New Lenox as Rees visited Plantz at his new coaching home.

The Irish are having a ton of success recruiting their neighboring state, already in the 2024 class they have the top offensive player committed, wide receiver Cam Williams, and are trending for the top defensive player, tackle Justin Scott.

The big hat looks pretty good on Rees, doesn’t it?

