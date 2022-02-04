Tommy Rees to the Rams? One NFL analyst weighs in

Tommy Rees was offered a boatload of money to follow Brian Kelly to LSU as his offensive coordinator this past December. The stories of that are well documented at this point and we all know Rees ultimately decided to return to Notre Dame instead of taking the big pay day.

Would Rees be able to turn down the NFL however?

The thought hadn’t crossed my mind until former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky mentioned Rees in a tweet regarding the Los Angeles Rams and a potential opening for their offensive coordinator position.

I would assume O’Connell would want Liam Coen as OC and the @RamsNFL should see if they can pry @T_Rees11 from ND to come be OC now… https://t.co/M6TlhIa6Oq — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 3, 2022

It’s literally one analyst who has a history of being high on Rees but lets’ take just a second to dissect.

It’s one thing to stay at Notre Dame instead of taking another college job. It’s entirely another to think there wouldn’t be an incredible interest to join Sean McVay’s staff and coordinate an NFL offense that has as much star power as any in the league.

If nothing else it’s certainly something worth being aware of as the coaching staff carousel has continued to spin in South Bend this winter.

