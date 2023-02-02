Notre Dame will reportedly match any Alabama offer to Rees

In a story we’ve been following throughout the day, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has emerged as a top candidate for the same role at Alabama. According to Pete Sampson of The Athletic, Alabama sent a private jet to South Bend to pick up Rees and he’s on the Tuscaloosa campus today.

As we await word if Rees will get a job offer or what may come of this meeting, it would appear that Notre Dame isn’t going to lose out on Rees because of money. Veteran Notre Dame football reporter Eric Hansen offered the following on Thursday afternoon:

Just talked to a source who told me whether #NotreDame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees stays or goes, it will not be based on finances. In other words, Notre Dame will match whatever Alabama offers if Rees is indeed offered the job with the Crimson Tide. — Eric Hansen (@EHansenND) February 2, 2023

Stay tuned for more on today’s episode of “As the Tommy Turns”.

