Tommy Rees Medical Update
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees underwent an appendectomy on Monday night. He will be resting on Tuesday before returning to the team on Wednesday according to a release from the Notre Dame football public relations department.
An update on John and Bobbie Arlotta Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Tommy Rees pic.twitter.com/kcUZ99ZlBF
— Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) August 24, 2021
Notre Dame is set to open their 2021 season on Sept. 5 as they travel to Florida State.
Related:
What they’re saying: Everything Tommy Rees said after practice