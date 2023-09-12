Tommy Pham's game-tying HR (16)
Tommy Pham crushes a game-tying home run to center field in the eighth inning, tying the game at 3-3
Reds rookie Spencer Steer seemed to make a great catch ... but didn't.
Rodgers' longtime friend and former Packers teammate didn't mince words with a message for the NFL.
Jets fans barely got to watch Aaron Rodgers before he was down with an injury.
Umpire Bill Miller missed an obvious ball four Sunday, which sent Ke'Bryan Hayes running into the arms of our future robot overlords.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
“That’s just not his thing. He’s not a guy that drops balls.”
Cam Payne won’t play for the Spurs this season after all.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he felt “extreme disrespect” from the Nebraska program, including head coach Matt Rhule.
NBA teams could face fines over $1 million for repeated violations if the new load management policy is approved.
The Phillies sit comfortably in the NL's top wild-card spot, and their presence in October should once again make the rest of the field a little uncomfortable.
Paul Pogba's return to Juventus isn't going very well.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
Yahoo Sports takes a look at the top 30 prospects from the G league Ignite, college and international leagues ahead of the upcoming regular season.
It sure looks like it's Georgia or bust for the SEC's national title hopes already.
After offseason of interception worry, Cowboys pummeled Giants by dominating turnover battle.
The Cowboys didn't need to rely on Dak Prescott or anything other than their dominant defense and opportunistic special teams.
Novak Djokovic outlasted Daniil Medvedev in a grueling 2023 US Open men's final.
This is not the best way to welcome a new colleague.
Here are the takeaways from the end of the regular season and the 2023 WNBA postseason TV schedule for the first round.
Check out which players should lead waiver wire pickups for Week 2.