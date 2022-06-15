Tommy Pham responds to Giants' 'Fantasy football 101' shirts about stashing players on IR

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler (19) congratulates right fielder Luis Gonzalez (51) after scoring during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Oracle Park in San Francisco on June 13. The Giants wore "Fantasy football 101" shirts before the start of the game.

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham responded Tuesday via Twitter to a tweet from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates pointing out that the San Francisco Giants wore T-shirts before their game Monday that read, "Fantasy football 101: Stashing players on the IR isn't cheating," as a show of support for teammate Joc Pederson.

Pham slapped Pederson during batting practice when the Giants were at Great American Ball Park to face the Reds last month, and later explained that he thought Pederson broke a league rule and crossed a line by poking fun at his former team, the San Diego Padres.

League commissioner Mike Trout of the Angels said earlier this week on ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" that the Houston Astros' Alex Bregman won the league. Pham said Trout "did a horrible job," calling him "the worst commissioner in fantasy sports."

From Pham via Twitter on Tuesday:

They really played themselves bcuz now All I have to do is release the IR rules in the league and the text how I told Joc I was gonna pimp slap him for cheating — Tommy Pham (@TphamLV) June 14, 2022

Pederson said that the team has since disposed of the shirts, per SFChronicle.com's Susan Slusser.

Reds notes: Looking at an important adjustment for Pham

Pham said late last month - per The Enquirer's Bobby Nightengale - that Pederson didn't give the full story when Pederson showed reporters a group text message.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Giants wear fantasy football 101 shirts backing Pederson; Pham tweets