Tommy Lloyd sits down with Don MacLean as Arizona enters postseason
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Tommy LloydAmerican basketball coach
As Arizona men's basketball entered the postseason, head coach Tommy Lloyd sat down with Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean to explain how the Wildcats have been so successful in his first season at the helm. The No. 2-ranked team in the country, Arizona won the Pac-12 regular-season championship by three games and Lloyd was named the Conference's John R. Wooden Coach of the Year.