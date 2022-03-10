Breaking News:

Bears reportedly trading DE Khalil Mack to Chargers for pair of draft picks

Tommy Lloyd sits down with Don MacLean as Arizona enters postseason

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tommy Lloyd
    American basketball coach

As Arizona men's basketball entered the postseason, head coach Tommy Lloyd sat down with Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean to explain how the Wildcats have been so successful in his first season at the helm. The No. 2-ranked team in the country, Arizona won the Pac-12 regular-season championship by three games and Lloyd was named the Conference's John R. Wooden Coach of the Year.

Recommended Stories