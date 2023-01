Panther-lair

The Pitt Panthers had a golden opportunity to get off to its best start ever in ACC play since joining the league, but Florida State had other ideas. The Seminoles rode the hot shooting hand of Darin Green Jr. to upset the Panthers 71-64 at the Petersen Events Center. It marked Pitt’s second consecutive defeat inside the Petersen Events Center going back to the team’s loss against Clemson earlier this month.