Tommy Lasorda Remembered: Vin Scully Praises Dodgers Icon, Billy Crystal Says Baseball “Is Crying” As Tributes Pour In

For decades, the name “Tommy Lasorda” has been synonymous with not just The Dodgers, but also with Los Angeles. Fittingly, it seemed like the whole town took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Hall of Fame manager who guided the Dodgers to two World Championships.

Among the L.A. icons who remembered Lasorda were Magic Johnson, Billy Crystal, Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Lakers, the Rams, USC Trojans Athletics, the L.A.P.D, the chief of the L.A.F.D. and the great Vin Scully.

The Dodgers organization itself posted a lengthy statement that recognized Lasorda’s seventy-one seasons affiliated with the club, as well as his status as one of baseball’s most popular ambassadors.

Scully said there are two things he will always remember about Lasorda: his enthusiasm and his determination.

Other baseball greats, teams and the league itself posted tributes.

Nobody lived, breathed, and slept baseball more than Tommy Lasorda. He was more than just a World Series-winning manager for those great L.A. teams in the ‘80s. He BLED Dodger blue. He was a true gentleman, along with being a champion and Hall of Famer. https://t.co/XdPRf27ntS — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) January 8, 2021

I have been blessed in this lifetime to have had two fathers. My biological Dad and my baseball Dad. He scouted me, signed me and taught me the way baseball should be played. RIP Tommy Lasorda and 🙏🙏to your wife Jo and family — Tommy Hutton (@THUT14) January 8, 2021

We join the baseball community in mourning the loss of the great Tommy Lasorda. #BiggerThanBaseball 🧡💙 https://t.co/gbDUrnwmt2 — New York Mets (@Mets) January 8, 2021

We join the entire baseball community in mourning the loss of Tommy Lasorda. Our thoughts are with the Lasorda family in this time. https://t.co/BHM2JMVvi6 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 8, 2021

A legend on and off the field. We join the @Dodgers and the baseball world in mourning the loss of Tommy Lasorda. pic.twitter.com/uPyuOJ806s — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) January 8, 2021

We mourn the passing of Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda. He was 93. pic.twitter.com/fkPf67iH7h — MLB (@MLB) January 8, 2021

Commissioner Rob Manfred on the passing of Tommy Lasorda: pic.twitter.com/dZCshI4lbV — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 8, 2021

We lament the loss of legendary Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda. pic.twitter.com/V0oBoUrVio — MLBPAA (@MLBPAA) January 8, 2021

A Hall of Fame manager. And one of the game’s great personalities. MLB Network remembers Tommy Lasorda. pic.twitter.com/OKVWb3Tpdu — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 8, 2021

The Hall of Fame remembers Class of 1997 inductee Tommy Lasorda. https://t.co/Fxvj9FAkOS pic.twitter.com/aGRqPJSAuL — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) January 8, 2021

#Dodgers have announced the sad news that Tommy Lasorda passed away last night. — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) January 8, 2021

I am so sad with the passing of @TommyLasorda who was such an important part of my life and career. I will cherish the meals, stories, laughs and travels forever. One of a kind legend. — Derrick Hall (@DHallDbacks) January 8, 2021

Memories and memorials from L.A.’s biggest names and institutions poured in.

Hall of Fame Dodgers Manager, LA icon, and my great friend Tommy Lasorda passed away late last night. For the last 8 years I’ve sat next to Tommy at every Dodgers game and he taught me invaluable lessons on the strategy and history of baseball. pic.twitter.com/6RxmoQ7Che — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 8, 2021

There is crying in baseball. https://t.co/wZ9h6km6FG — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) January 8, 2021

Tommy Lasorda was the face of the franchise and the soul of this city. I loved watching him as a kid take our boys in blue to two World Series championships and spending time with him as an adult, sitting with him in his office or visiting with him behind home plate. pic.twitter.com/jGxofqp8i1 — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) January 8, 2021

no one loved anything more than Tommy Lasorda loved the @Dodgers – it was a thrill to know him. Sending love to his family, friends, players and fans. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 8, 2021

We honor a Los Angeles icon, a 71-season veteran, and a Dodger forever. Rest In Peace, Tommy 💙 pic.twitter.com/2TkSNCQGxX — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 8, 2021

#FightOnForever, Tommy Lasorda. The #TrojanFamily sends its condolences to the @Dodgers and the Lasorda family on the loss of an LA icon. pic.twitter.com/ioJdSE3u8d — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) January 8, 2021

Rest In Peace to the legendary Tommy Lasorda. Thinking of our @Dodgers family today 💙 pic.twitter.com/Lj5oSddr9Y — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 8, 2021

Farewell to a Los Angeles legend 🙏 Our thoughts are with our @Dodgers family today 💙 pic.twitter.com/nsr1yGSv7m — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) January 8, 2021

LA loves baseball. LA loves the Dodgers. LA loved Tommy Lasorda. A man that brought championships and smiles to millions of Angelenos—He was Los Angeles. Rest In Peace Tommy. pic.twitter.com/RFTfjrsK4f — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 8, 2021

Tommy Lasorda bled Dodger blue. He once said “if you don’t love the Dodgers, I’m not sure you get into Heaven.” pic.twitter.com/Hzylg7G7RD — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) January 8, 2021

Lasorda and LaBonge: LA lost two legends, and I lost two friends. May we forever remember both of them as champions of our city. My heart hurts today…💔💔 — Joe Buscaino (@JoeBuscaino) January 8, 2021

Dodger great, Tommy Lasorda has passed. He was Dodger blue through and through. #Dodgers — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) January 8, 2021

Lasorda’s popularity among fellow sports legends was not limited to baseball greats.

TOMMY LASORDA IT BREAK MY HEART TO SAY GOODBYE. ALWAYS GOOD TIMES WHEN WE SEE YOU IN THE LOS ANGELES. THE WORLD HAS LOST ONE ITS BEST CHARACTERS. LOVE YOU FOREVER BUBBA pic.twitter.com/NUNwW3uovZ — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 8, 2021

My last visit with the Skipper, Tommy Lasorda, and Lexington’s own Brian Cashman. Tommy was one of the all-time greats. Bled Dodger Blue!!! Rest In Peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/Sv6v3xjkhb — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 8, 2021

So heartbroken learning about the passing of TOMMY LaSORDA of ⁦@Dodgers⁩ fame .Being in his company was a trip & I never tired of his stories .Shared time with him at my home ,my Gala at dinner & they r gr8 memories .Pls RIP via @ESPN App https://t.co/IDkQ2aycJu — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 8, 2021

Tommy Lasorda has passed away at the age of 93 Here he is after the 1988 World Series. Absolute legend. Rest, Tommy… pic.twitter.com/ESvod29r3r — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 8, 2021

So sad! Tommy Lasorda was so kind to me as a young sportscaster. He supported me, always gave me interviews, and helped to make me feel more comfortable in the Dodgers locker room and in the press box. Will never forget his sense of humor & generosity 💙 #RIPTommyLasorda https://t.co/w2Z45JpAvo pic.twitter.com/bN0TlY3GVF — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽t (@4lisaguerrero) January 8, 2021

RIP, Tommy Lasorda: he will be forever etched into our memory in @Dodgers blue, with that unmistakable voice and smile. An @MLB legend. https://t.co/gkOs5u02GV — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) January 8, 2021

