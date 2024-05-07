Tommy Hunter: Memorial game for suspected hit-and-run victim

A memorial football match has been organised for a father who died in a suspected hit-and-run.

Tommy Hunter was found at the side of a road in Leicestershire on 11 December after he failed to return from a night out.

The 27-year-old, from Newhall in Derbyshire, played for Springfield Sports Bar FC, and the club has organised the match in tribute.

It will be held at the home of Gresley Rovers FC, near Swadlincote, on 26 May.

Teammates and friends of Mr Hunter will play in the match, which will kick-off at 10:30 BST.

His partner Chloe Mefford said she had found comfort in the support her family had received.

She said: "Tommy would be beaming with pride with the overwhelming support that has been shown to our boy Harrison.

"I find comfort in knowing how loved and well thought of Tommy was by all his family and friends.

"He loved his football and thought a lot of his teammates and the manager."

Mr Hunter was reported missing after leaving a nightclub in Ashby-de-la-Zouch in the early hours of 10 December.

His body was found on Burton Road the next morning.

'Makes me proud'

His father Mark said seeing friends and family coming together to celebrate his son's life made him proud.

"Tommy loved football," he said. "He was a big Derby County fan and was named after [Derby player] Tommy Johnson.

"Having a match in his memory makes me proud. It's nice to see that people won't forget him and that something is being done to remember him."

Sally Cooke, secretary of Springfield Sports Bar FC, organised the match and wants to make it an annual event.

She said: "[Tommy] was a huge personality, life and soul of any party, and is missed by so many people.

"We are all still struggling to come to terms with what has happened. I feel it is good to get together with people who feel the same and offer support to each other."

Police believe Mr Hunter had been walking to his home in Newhall when he was hit by a car.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in December. He has been released under investigation.

