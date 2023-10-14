Tommy Fury vs KSI live boxing: Latest updates from the fight in Manchester

Deen The Great (right) in action against Walid Sharks - PA Wire/Will Markland

10:46 PM BST

Danis

He’s coming to the ring to the tune of Free From Desire, one of my all-time favourite walk-ups choons.

There’s a LOT of security in the ring. Danis has fought in MMA.

Logan Paul and he are, of course, both American and we are thus having the national anthem of America. Which is being booed by the crowd in Manchester.

Tuned into the YouTube boxing to hear the US national anthem be roundly booed by the Manchester crowd.



Makes you proud 🥹🫡 — Tom Cullen (@YesTom) October 14, 2023

10:40 PM BST

Right then

So we turn now to the self-style co-main event, the fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Ooh, they’ve got Michael Buffer in to MC. Big time.

10:24 PM BST

Fury getting ready

10:24 PM BST

Salt Papi

is doing his post-fight interview in the ring and some other bloke has got in there to challenge him to a fight. “Give him his moment,” says the interviewer to whoever this chancer is. Jarvis something.

10:13 PM BST

Salt Papi stopped!

At the start of the third round, Salt Papi taunts Slim, and get properly clipped for it. He’s dropping his hands and shaking his head. Been hit several times there.

Does Slim have the power to finish this off in this third round?

He’s been caught firmly on the jaw there and Salt Papi is knocked down. He gets up but only just and I think the ref will have to stop this. Salt Papi is not keeping his guard up, and he’s caught again by a juddering shot - and the referee stops the fight.

Slim Albaher defeats Salt Papi in the antepenultimate contest of the evening.

10:05 PM BST

Undercard earlier

YouTube battle: BDave (Brendon Davis) punches NichLmao (Nicholai Perrett) on the undercard of the KSI vs Tyson Fury fight - Matt McNulty/Getty Images

10:02 PM BST

Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher

These guys look like middleweights but just looking up Slim Albaher and he’s fought at light heavy. Certainly he has got a lot of reach but he looks a bit underpowered.

10:00 PM BST

There's three fights left

KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks - Deen wins

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor - Taylor wins

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate - Nate wins

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) - draw

09:48 PM BST

Tyson Fury

“Tommy is going to knock this b**** out cold. This is beautiful for the game. These boys are doing a fantastic job of selling the sport, the sport I have loved my whole life.

“I’m fat. Once a fat f***** always a fat f*****.

“When your family is fighting, you are always nervous. Could be whoever, they could be fighting a bin man. Your blood is going. I will be in there with him, slipping the shot. This isn’t like, oh I am going to eat a packet of crisps, you have to take it seriously. Anything can happen.

“If I go to the pub and get hit by some big lunk (?) at the bar and he hits me it is going to hurt. And that’s not like a killer like my next opponent Franics Ngannou. Every man has to be treated with respect.”

09:43 PM BST

Logan Paul

“I reached a bit of a zen moment last night, because after what he said how could you not want to murder someone? But now I am going in there without aggression and I am going to fight with skill.”

09:37 PM BST

Deen the Great

wins by unanimous decision and retains his lightweight ‘Misfits’ belt. He’s got some skills, decent hands and he showed some heart at the end there because he was hit a few times.

“I had a dislocated shoulder before and it came out in the third. You got to change the food in Manchester you have not salt and seasoning. I am a SWEAR warrior and nobody can SWEAR with me. Needs a handicap sign so he can park in the handicap spaces.” Classy.

He also calls out Ryan Garcia. Garcia is ranked as the world’s fourth-best active lightweight by The Ring magazine. Think that might be a tad ambitious!

This Deen the Great kid wouldn't make it past round 2 with garcia . You were just in life support in the final round against a hard boiled egg.

ha

I’ll face Anthony ugly Taylor, DEEN the dumbass and KSLIES all in the same day only way I’ll do it.



Each of them gets 4 rounds 😂😂 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 14, 2023

09:32 PM BST

Tommy Fury

is in the building.

09:31 PM BST

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

That’s turned out to be an excellent contest, in and of itself, as Walid comes back really strongly and he’s hurt Deen several times in that last round. If that had lasted another minute I reckon Walid would have knocked him out.

Nevertheless, Deen put Walid down twice and that should be more than enough for the W.

Deen The Great (right) beats Walid Sharks - PA

09:07 PM BST

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

is up next.

Here’s Walid Sharks. He is dressed as a shark.

And he has tagged Deen straight from the off! Good punch that. Deen lands a decent one of his own, and then Sharks again. Not a bad standard this so far, they both have quite quick hands. No defence being shown by either. Sharks is only 19. They’ve fought before and Deen won.

After a bit of grappling, Deen The Great grabs Walid Sharks from behind and pretends to hump him. This kid is an absolute weapon.

Deen The Great with an excellent second round, he’s knocked Walid down twice. Straight right and then again on the counter with an uppercut. Well boxed. Sharks manages to survive the round.

09:03 PM BST

Fury has to win, doesn't he?

09:02 PM BST

KSI interviewed

“There is always going to be nerves. But it is going to be a long day for Tommy. You are going to hate today.

“I am calm, relaxed, I know he won’t be able to deal with what I am going to do to him. I am going to build the pressure and then it’s lights out.”

09:00 PM BST

Jill Scott's in attendance

She’ll turn up to the opening of an envelope, that one.

Louis Threoux is in. Sir Mo Farah. Eddie Hearn. Chunkz off of being an Arsenal fan.

08:58 PM BST

Card so far

KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor - Taylor wins

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate - Nate wins

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) - draw

08:58 PM BST

Taylor wins

That was a right non event that one. Some of the other fights haven’t been too bad to watch.

AT did what AT does.. Old man veteran tricks, jab, right hand, clinch repeat. Smart strategy to get the win



I know that’s frustrating for Kenny but that’s another lesson for him that I think in the long run will help him.



Tonight was not Kenny’s night thought, good win for AT — Wade Plem (@WadePlem) October 14, 2023

08:52 PM BST

BDave Bdrunk?

I did this drunk btw

He fought in the first bout of the evening as part of a tag team. No idea if what he says is true or not but... yes, drunk boxing. Well, it could catch on.

08:50 PM BST

Here's Taylor's entrance from a few minutes ago.

Dignified. Understated. Focused.

08:45 PM BST

An interview now with Deen The Great

who is fighting shortly. He says that Manchester should be renamed ‘Deenchester’, and has called his opponent a rude misogynist slur, prompting an apology from Olivia Buzaglo. He has not covered himself in glory there.

08:41 PM BST

Fight three

King Kenny (not that one) has just hit Anthony Taylor (not that one) in the unmentionables and there is a short delay while Taylor regathers his composure.

08:36 PM BST

The main event later

KSI (left) and Tommy Fury will be uncaged on Saturday night before going toe-to-toe in a packed Manchester Arena - Getty Images/Ben Roberts

08:32 PM BST

His opponent

is King Kenny, who is from Watford.

And Taylor runs at him from the first bell!

These guys are fighting at light heavy, over five rounds. They are contesting the (vacant) Misfits Boxing Light Heavyweight ‘Title’.

08:27 PM BST

Anthony Taylor

is the next man to fight. His ring walk features him in a pink robe with four dancing girls wearing not a lot.

Just for clarity’s sake, this is not the Cheshire-based Premier League referee Anthony Taylor.

This here Anthony Taylor is a YouTube influencer out of Los Angeles, known as Pretty Boy and “The Muhammad Ali of Influencer Boxing”. He’s got Only Fans and a betting advert on his trunks, and the crowd are giving him a bit of a boo.

08:23 PM BST

Mams Taylor

the “co-creator” of X Series is in the commentary booth now, teasing news of another event, which will feature a fighter called Jarvis whom I am sorry to say, readers I do not know. It’s not the Pulp frontman I presume.

08:22 PM BST

Win for My Mate Nate

08:16 PM BST

08:13 PM BST

Final round of bout two

My Mate Nate has boxed quite well, looks to have okay technique albeit not a lot of power. Nunes carries a bit more of a wallop I think and is probably behind coming into the fourth round of four. But it’s quite close and Nunes still well in it if he can land a few here.

My Mate Nate - Getty Images Europe

08:11 PM BST

KSI arrives

08:09 PM BST

07:59 PM BST

Second fight!

It’s a man who is literally called MY MATE NATE, who lives in Thailand, against a boy from Brazil called Whindersson Nunes.

Early signs are that these guys are actually going to have a boxing match and, yeah, this looks like actual boxing, albeit at a modest level. The tag team thing before was just like some teenagers shoving and pushing in a locker room.

07:59 PM BST

This chap is one of the commentators

🚨𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐏𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐅𝐈𝐓𝐒 𝐇𝐎𝐒𝐓/𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐎𝐑🚨



RoundHouse Radio is a boxing enthusiast who breaks down influencer match ups and would be a good fit for Misfits…🎙️



𝙏𝙃𝙊𝙐𝙂𝙃𝙏𝙎❓#Misfitsboxing #misfits007 #boxing pic.twitter.com/O1wsTb6hiO — JS (@JS_Ed1tz) March 24, 2023

07:56 PM BST

The judges found themselves

unable to split the two tag teams there and called it a draw.

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) - draw

07:50 PM BST

Here's the full card

KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) - draw

07:46 PM BST

The arena

A general view inside the AO Arena during the MF and DAZN: X Series event - PA

07:42 PM BST

Here's a bit more about commentator Coachman

“Coachman began his WWF career as an interviewer, commentator, and presenter. Coachman was also involved in occasional segments with The Rock in which The Rock attempted to humiliate Coachman in any form possible, whether it was forcing him to sing, dance, or smile for the camera. The Rock also accused Coachman of performing rather lewd activities with farm animals.”

“The Coach made a heel turn against Shane McMahon on August 24, 2003, at SummerSlam.”

Who could forget?

07:32 PM BST

Tag Team Event

Nichlmao and Wassabi are the tag team opponents. It’s all going there way so far. Bdave has been thumped good and he’s tagged out. Wassabi knocks down Pineda, who spits out his gumshield to buy a bit more time, that’s the first vaguely professional moment we have seen so far.

I’ve warmed to BDave. He’s certainly giving it a go. Wassabi has him on the back foot here though.

The DAZN commentators are SO into this. One is called Roundhouse, another one seems to be called Jonathan Coachman. Todd Grisham too.

Commentary team Todd Grisham and the coach first fight tag team coach ex tag champ 25 wrestlemanias between them even hackshaw Jim duggan gets a mention it's just another @WWE treat it like that and it's brilliant treat it as boxing n you will hate it simple as

I think what this stream of consciousness Tweeter is saying is that this should be treated like WWF not boxing, i.e. a madcap sport-tainment product.

07:27 PM BST

Fair play

to the MC, Hus, who has introduced this like it’s Ali-Foreman.

07:21 PM BST

Here come the contenders

for a tag-team boxing event.

BDave is the kid with the mullet. The other lad is called Pineda. They’re fighting some other pair of chancers.

Luis Alcaraz Pineda and Brendon Davis "BDave" - Getty Images Europe

07:18 PM BST

Well, it's time for our first fight

With our MC, who is known only as Hus. Whatever happened to the tried-and-tested “First Name Last Name” method?

07:15 PM BST

There's walk-on

girls in bikinis organising something called Fansly.

07:15 PM BST

Olivia Buzaglo

who is often on Sky Sports News is doing the roving reporting.

07:12 PM BST

Predictions

“The fact that Logan is ready to get in the ring with a cut and black eye speaks a lot about him, I think he is going to win.”

07:09 PM BST

There's a chap fighting shortly

under the name ‘My Mate Nate’.

07:08 PM BST

Eubank

“It comes down to the fight in the dog not the size in the dog,” is his take on whether KSI is giving away too much weight.

07:06 PM BST

Punditry

Oladipo: “What’s it like Chris? What’s it like under the lights Chris?”

07:04 PM BST

The AO Arena Manchester

is sold out.

Ade Oladipo is the DAZN host.

He is joined by Chris Eubank Junior. “It is great to be back here, a month ago I was the man getting in the ring.”

Idris Virgo also joins them.

And another feller with glasses and jeans who I cannot place. Ah yes. Ariel Helwani is his name, he is a Canadian-American sports journalist, known for his coverage of mixed martial arts (MMA).

07:01 PM BST

DAZN warning

before transmission says this is for over 16s only, because there will be bad language and “sporting violence”. Well I guess that’s the idea.

07:00 PM BST

Enjoyable round-up

on DAZN as we wait for the programme to start. John Fury booting over a table there at the presser.

06:43 PM BST

Undercard: Logan Paul

“Danis wants to be me, he is so jealous of me. I am going to rearrange his face.”

06:42 PM BST

Undercard: Dillon Danis

“I’m the bad guy who everybody loves, I’m like Tony Soprano,” says Danis ahead of his fight with Logan Paul. “He is going down in one.”

06:08 PM BST

Boxing spectacle coming up

Good evening, and welcome to our live blog coverage of the exhibition fight between KSI and Tommy Fury, a six-round event in Manchester. The two fighters will be in the ring, we think, at around 10pm but there is a lot to get through before then, including an undercard/joint headline feature with Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. It’s become a regular industry in its own right, this celebrity and YouTuber fight game, and while the purists won’t have a bar of it, you cannot deny that there has been a lot of interest in the occasion.

This fight is not licensed by the British Boxing Board of Control. That is because KSI, real name Olajide William Olatunji, does not hold a professional boxing licence in the UK. Fury, on the other hand, has had nine fights as a professional and has won all of them, four by knockout. On paper, you would think that Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champ Tyson, should have far too much expertise to put the multi-talented rapper/videomaker/entertainer/whatever in his box. Fury, who like Tyson and dad John certainly talks a good game, has said:

“It’s easy money. Anybody else in my position wouldn’t turn it down. Even world champions. Normally I’d be fighting these big old scary Russian guys, who have got about 30 knockouts on his record. If you’re going to ask me to fight KSI, a YouTuber, or Jake Paul, no problem. Sign me up.”

That sounds about right but boxing is a murky business at the best of times and nobody could bet on something like this with much confidence.

“This isn’t my final destination. I’m not going to beat these guys and that’s it. I will beat these guys and go on to achieve what I always said I would achieve.”

He reckons he has a shot at being a World Champion. Well, we’ll see, won’t we? KSI, meanwhile, looks in very decent shape and seems to be a talented guy. Whether he’s got the boxing skills remains to be seen. Stick with us for the DAZN TV coverage from 7pm, and we’ll get stuck in.

How can I watch it in the UK? If you want to watch it in the UK it’s live on PPV on the DAZN sports network for the princely sum of £19.99. If that’s too rich for your blood, stick with me and you won’t miss a punch, nor any of the verbals and hoopla neither.