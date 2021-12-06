Tommy Fury set to pull out of Jake Paul fight with Tyron Woodley rematch rumoured

Tommy Fury is set to pull out of his highly anticipated fight with Jake Paul later this month due to injury.

The former Love Island star, who is the brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, was due to take on YouTuber turned boxer Paul at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on 18 December. Instead Paul could be set for a rematch with Tyron Woodley, whom he beat via split decision over eight rounds in August.

The Fury-Paul fight had been heavily hyped by both fighters and their camps, including Tyson Fury and his father John. A recent promotional press conference descending into chaos as a series of vulgar insults were directed at Paul’s girlfriend Julia Rose by Fury’s dad John.

Each fighter had vowed to end the other’s nascent boxing career with victory in Florida, but it now appears Woodley will step in to take on Paul at the 11th hour.

Woodley had recently been critical of Paul for supposedly avoiding a rematch. Speaking to MMAJunkie, he said: “Jake Paul is a b***h. He didn’t want to fight, like, ‘You did it too late.’ No, you just didn’t want to fight, and they gave you a way out, and you took it and ran. It’s like a little kid in a playground, ‘Na, na, na, na, na,’ when they know they didn’t really win.

“Most people that watched the fight felt like I won the fight. I really didn’t walk away a loser in the fight. My ceiling doesn’t look different right now.”

The pair had verbally agreed to a rematch after their first fight, with Paul insisting he would only face Woodley again once the MMA champion got an ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo. Woodley eventually did but Paul said his rival had missed his chance.

Paul told TMZ Sports: “By the time [Woodley] got the tattoo we had already moved on. We had already moved on to fighting Tommy Fury and making the negotiations happen. I don’t think people really want to see Tyron vs Jake Paul again, so he has had his chance.”

Their first fight was controversial, with Woodley seeming to hold back when he had the upper hand, and there were later claims that the former MMA fighter was contractually “not allowed” to knock out Paul.

Story continues

“Tyron Woodley, from what I heard, had it in the contract that he was not allowed to knock out Jake Paul,” Dillon Danis, a fighter in MMA promotion Bellator and a long-time training partner of Conor McGregor, said on The MMA Hour on YouTube. “I swear on anything, that’s why when Jake Paul was against the ropes, Tyron Woodley didn’t hit him. I’m telling you right now. It was in his contract, where it said you’re not allowed to knock him out.”

Read More

Tommy Fury would lose to ‘dozens of fighters’, Bob Arum claims

‘I’ll bury you’: John Fury continues war of words with Eddie Hearn

Tyson Fury jokes he’d rather fight Savannah Marshall than Joe Joyce