Tommy Freeman rides the storm to give Northampton flying start

Tommy Freeman produced an athletic finish for Northampton's second try - Shutterstock/Craig Watson

Glasgow Warriors 19 Northampton 28

Tommy Freeman defied the driving rain and slippery conditions to inspire Saints to one of their most impressive European victories.

The young centre displayed the impressive running and finishing prowess which is making him one of English club rugby’s most dangerous backs and has put him firmly on Steve Borthwick’s radar for the Six Nations.

Freeman was too hot to handle for the Glasgow Warriors defence on a night when the heavens opened. The 22-year-old showed his class and style as Northampton rose above the elements to dish out a heavy defeat to rivals not used to being humbled in their own backyard.

Saints swept into an impressive 22-5 half-time lead showing plenty of energy, endeavour and clinical finishing.

They brushed off an early setback when Argentina wing Sebastian Cancelliere raced over the line for the opening try after just five minutes. Warriors took full advantage of a costly error from Alex Mitchell. The England scrum-half’s pass out wide was aimed for George Hendy but, instead, it was snaffled by the alert Cancelliere who applied the accelerator to score.

Northampton replied with conviction, and strong pressure on the Glasgow line ended up with Hendy feeding the ball to a rampaging Courtney Lawes who dived over for a rare try for his club.

Inspired by that, Fin Smith added a penalty to his conversion and Freeman finished off another flowing move for their second try.

Courtney Lawes crossed for Northampton's first try - Shutterstock/Craig Watson

Alex Waller needed extensive treatment on the field after sustaining a nasty head injury which left him laid out. Fortunately, the experienced prop was able to rise to his feet but was led off.

Warriors flanker Scott Cummings was sent to the sin-bin for his part in Waller’s injury, and the home side found themselves down to 14 men.

Further Saints pressure added to the punishment and resulted in Freeman producing a powerful finish for his second. He twisted his way over having taken a hit from the home defence and dropped down to claim the try.

They almost gifted Cancelliere a second try when they threw another pass directly to the Glasgow man. This time Mitchell had the speed to recover and avoid more embarrassment. His diving tackle stopped the wing in his track and Huw Jones’ attempted kick through bounced over the dead-ball line.

Smith increased the advantage with two second-half kicks as Saints continued to control proceedings. Warriors showed some late fighting spirit and reduced the lead with wing Ollie Smith diving over for a try after chasing his own kick through on the left.

They were awarded a penalty try two minutes from time when Saints collapsed a driving maul and lost replacement prop Tarek Haffar to the sin-bin, But it was too little too late for the hosts.

