Tommy Ford airlifted to hospital after giant slalom crash

American skier Tommy Ford was airlifted to a hospital after crashing in a World Cup giant slalom in Adelboden, Switzerland, on Saturday.

Ford fell through a gate, his helmet smacking the ground, and tumbled for three seconds toward netting at the bottom of the course in the first of two runs.

Ford talked to emergency responders when loaded into a helicopter, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard. There is no word yet on the extend of his injuries.

Ford, 31 and a two-time Olympian, is the top U.S. male GS skier. He won a World Cup GS at Beaver Creek, Colo., in December 2019 and made two more podiums in 2020.

Frenchman Alexis Pinturault won the race for the second straight day in Adelboden, matching Bode Miller at 33 World Cup wins for ninth on the men’s all-time list.

Full results are here.

Pinturault, the World Cup overall standings leader, goes into next month’s world championships having won the last three World Cup giant slaloms.

The men race a slalom in Adelboden on Sunday. Full TV and live stream information is here.

