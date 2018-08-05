Tommy Fleetwood could find himself with rare dilemma of having to borrow clubs for Ryder Cup

Tommy Fleetwood needs new clubs and it's not easy to get the wants he wants - Getty Images North America

When you have risen from outside the world’s top 150 into the top 10 in the last few years and become one of the most popular professional golfers on the circuit you would not expect to have to beg for clubs. Yet Tommy Fleetwood finds himself in the position where he might be forced to go down on bended knee to fellow Englishman Paul Casey to hand over a set of precious irons.

It is a humorous scenario with tongue-in-cheek comments on each side, but it is still a situation that could become very serious for Fleetwood.

The 27-year-old is sponsored by Nike, but only for his apparel as the US company quit the equipment-making business at the end of 2017.

Of course Fleetwood would have no problem in finding another equipment supplier – in truth, they are queuing around the dogleg to pay him millions to do so – but he has enjoyed such success with his VR Pro Blades he is understandably loathe to switch.

Yet irons do not last forever and Fleetwood is down to his last set and there are obviously no more in production. "It stops me from breaking any, that's for sure," Fleetwood told pgatour.com. "Eventually, I'm going to have find a new set.”

The short-term answer seems to lie with fellow Englishman Casey. He, too, is on the Nike books, but he is now using Mizuno irons. He happens to possess an untouched set of VR Pro Blades in his garage and on discovering as much, Fleetwood became excited. Alas, Casey is not about to part with them, even though Fleetwood has offered him money. Not enough, it seems

"They are as rare as rocking horse poo," Casey said with a giggle. "And I will not sell them to him. Or put it this way, he hasn't offered me enough money. They look beautiful, by the way, and I haven't used them. They're the kind of clubs you could hang on the wall. I love the fact that Tommy's running around telling everybody. I haven't found any gifts in my locker or handwritten notes. He's got to try harder."

Fleetwood is not hopeful of securing the clubs. "He's got a brand new set and he won't give them to me," he said. "Shame on Paul. He's pretty set in his ways, so I don't think I'll be getting those. Honestly, changing [clubs] might make life easier if something went wrong with a set from another manufacturer, I could get them fixed and it wouldn't be a struggle."

However, Casey will “loan” them to Fleetwood if it gets to next month’s Ryder Cup in Paris and his teammate is without any weapons. "If I hopefully make the Ryder Cup team, and Tommy’s my partner, maybe I'd loan them out to him for the week because I want him to play well," Casey said. "But I'll have them right back at the end of the week."

Fleetwood finished in a tie for 14th at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, after a final-round 71 left him on six-under, nine behind the winner, Justin Thomas. The American heads to his title defence at the USPGA, the season's final major, in supremely confident mood on the back of this 69 for a four-shot triumph over another American in Kyle Stanley.

Rory Mcilroy, who played in the final group with Thomas, shot a disappointing 73 to end in a tie for sixth on eight-under.