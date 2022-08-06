Tommy Fleetwood appears to be skipping FedExCup Playoffs after tweet

Tommy Fleetwood’s status for the remainder of the season, including the FedExCup Playoffs, is in question after the Englishman took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he was taking some time away from competitive golf to spend with his family.

Fleetwood hasn’t played since tying for fourth at The Open Championship and since his mother passed away the week after St. Andrews, instead spending the past couple weeks back home in Southport, England.

“Well done and good luck to everyone that made the FedEx[Cup] Playoffs,” Fleetwood wrote in a tweet. “I’m taking time out to be at home with my family but look forward to returning to @PGATOUR @DPWorldTour soon.”

While Fleetwood didn’t specifically say he was skipping the entire playoffs – he’s currently 46th, which is good enough to qualify for the first two events, next week’s FedEx St. Jude Invitational and the BMW Championship – if he indeed misses the postseason's entirety, he’s at least locked up his PGA Tour card for next season.

Fleetwood has had a resurgent year, climbing back to No. 26 currently in the world rankings after finishing last year at No. 40. He posted three top-15s in majors this year, sharing 14th at the Masters and tying for fifth at the PGA Championship, and also sits second in European Ryder Cup points behind only Jon Rahm.

If Fleetwood does not compete in the playoff opener in Memphis, his spot in the 125-player field will not be filled.