Tommy Fleetwood apologises after fan left bloodied at Dunhill Links Championship

Tommy Fleetwood left an unlucky fan covered in blood after the Ryder Cup hero’s wayward ball hit him in the head during the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Andrew Summerskill, from Yorkshire, was watching on as a spectator during the second round of the tournament at Kingsbarns, when a shot from Fleetwood smacked him on the top of the head.

Fellow spectators surrounded Summerskill as he sat on the ground near the green with a white cloth on his head to help stop the bleeding.

It is unknown whether Summerskill required medical attention for his injuries but Fleetwood was spotted apologising to him as he approached the green and realised the damage his shot had caused.

Fleetwood was back in action for the first time since starring for Europe in their win over USA in the Ryder Cup in Rome last week.

Fleetwood checks on Andrew Summerskill after being hit by the ball - PA/Robert Perry

The 32-year-old was a key member of Luke Donald’s side at Marco Simone earning the team three points and winning what turned out to be the match to officially hand Europe back the Ryder Cup against Rickie Fowler.

However, Fleetwood has struggled to replicate his Ryder Cup form at Dunhill as he shot a three under on day one before a one over 73 for his second round.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who was also part of the 12-man team who beat the US 16.5-11.5, is leading the tournament at 13 under par with Spaniard Nacho Elvira and Grant Forrest just behind on 12 under.

This is not the first time this year a spectator was left bloodied but a rogue golf ball after a Adam Scott drive during The Open at Royal Liverpool left Christopher Ineson needing to attend the medical tent. Similarly to Fleetwood, Scott apologised and offered Ineson a signed glove.

