Tommy Fleetwood aces 16, only the 32nd hole in one in Masters history

Jay Busbee
·1 min read
Tommy Fleetwood on the par-3 12th. He would fare even better on the 16th. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood on the par-3 12th. He would fare even better on the 16th. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — There's no faster way to turn your round around at Augusta National than walking straight from one tee to the next. Tommy Fleetwood did exactly that late in Thursday's first round, draining a lovely ace on the par-3 16th.

Here's how it went down:

That didn't even waver! Brilliant shot. Unfortunately for Fleetwood, it only took him from a +4 to a +2. Not great when you're that far back, but every little ace helps.

This was the 32nd ace in Masters history, and 23rd on the 170-yard 16th. "With the green significantly sloping from right to left," the Masters media guide reads, "an exacting tee shot is required to have a reasonable birdie opportunity." It doesn't get more exact than that. 

_____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee and contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.

