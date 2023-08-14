Tommy Eichenberg, J.T. Tuimoloau make Bednarik watch list

It’s the start of another week that’s closing in on the beginning of the college football season so that must mean we’ve got some more preseason watch list news. And if it’s a watch list, there’s a good chance some Ohio State players are included.

Sure enough, the Chuck Bednarik Award released its 2023 preseason watch list on Monday, and there are two more OSU players included among the whopping 86 names. Those two Buckeyes are linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau who are both already appearing on other watch lists this preseason.

The Bednarik Award is handed out by the Maxwell Football Club and has been around since 1995. It honors the best defensive player in college football annually.

The Maxwell Football Club announced its watch list for the 29th Chuck Bednarik Award presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.#MaxwellFootball #BednarikAward pic.twitter.com/oZawTNnIDg — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) August 14, 2023

That’s a lot of names for one of the most prestigious awards out there. Only one Ohio State players has taken the honor home, and that was defensive end Chase Young in that ridiculous 2019 campaign.

