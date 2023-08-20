Tommy Doyle carted off with knee injury

Bills offensive tackle Tommy Doyle was carted off the field during the third quarter Saturday. The team quickly ruled him out with a left knee injury.

Doyle, who was working his way back from last year's right ACL injury, had an air cast placed on his leg before departing.

Teammates Mitch Morse and Spencer Brown ran up the tunnel, following the cart as it departed for the training room.

Doyle injured a knee in last week's preseason opener, but it was only a contusion and he returned to practice this week.

He played only one game last season — a Week 3 game against the Dolphins — before his knee injury. Doyle played 11 games as a rookie.

It's another hit to the team's depth at the position. Brandon Shell retired this week, leaving Ryan Van Demark and David Quessenberry as the primary backups.

Former Bills offensive tackle Jason Peters remains a free agent and recently stated a desire to play in 2023.