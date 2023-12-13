Tommy DeVito is winning over Giants fans - but can it last? | The Exempt List

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated to discuss how ‘Tommy D’ has generated excitement around New York’s season and if he’s really earned a chance at the starting job for next season. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

CHARLES MCDONALD: During these Giants games, my phone's kind of blowing up a little bit. Like, bro, this is the coolest thing you've ever seen, Tommy D. taking the Giants on a three-game winning streak.

The North Jersey meathead, that crowd, they're really loving it. And I got to say, he's actually improved. I always loved these little moments where a guy comes out of nowhere and now he's going to get to play for like half a decade off of this run.

CONOR ORR: Well, you live in the New York area. You cover teams in the New York area and the best part of it, right, is I'm taking my son to school this morning, and on the radio it's like, OK, we're talking about Tommy DeVito now competing with Daniel Jones and camp next year. Or maybe we can't draft somebody in the first round because we have Tommy DeVito. And it's like, we did this with Mike White. Every New York quarterback has three good games, then we project out an entire post-realism fantasy, and then we watch it come crashing back when a defensive coordinator gets four weeks worth of tape on the guy and he's actually not that good.