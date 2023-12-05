Tommy DeVito will start for the Giants this week

Tommy DeVito will get another start at quarterback for the Giants.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll made the announcement about the team's plans for Week 14 on Tuesday. DeVito has started the last three games, but there was some question about who would get the nod for Monday night against the Packers because Tyrod Taylor has been designated to return from injured reserve.

The move with Taylor allows him to resume practicing with the team and he could be activated to serve as DeVito's backup ahead of the matchup with the Packers. Matt Barkley has been DeVito's backup the last three games, but he was waived off the active roster on Monday. He could return to the practice squad and get elevated to serve as a backup if he clears waivers.

DeVito was 31-of-54 for 260 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions in his first three appearances, but he was 35-of-51 for 437 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in wins over the Commanders and Patriots before the bye.