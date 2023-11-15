Tommy DeVito will start again for Giants this week

The Giants are sticking with rookie Tommy DeVito at quarterback for this Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Head coach Brian Daboll shared the news about his quarterback choice with reporters at a Wednesday press conference. DeVito's shoulder was banged up after last Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, but Daboll said it was well enough for him to make his second straight start against an NFC East opponent.

DeVito was 14-of-27 for 86 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the 49-17 loss to the Cowboys. He also ran seven times for 41 yards and the vast majority of the positive plays for the Giants offense came well after the game was out of reach.

Matt Barkley is on the 53-man roster as DeVito's backup and Jacob Eason is on the practice squad, but the Giants will keep rolling with the undrafted rookie for at least one more week.