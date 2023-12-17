Tommy DeVito returns with Giants trailing 14-6

Tommy DeVito is back in the game with some work to do.

The Giants quarterback missed the final four offensive snaps of the first half for a concussion check. He cleared despite a hard hit from Isaac Yiadom on a slide at the end of a scramble.

The Giants got a field goal to end the half to pull within 7-6, but the Saints opened the second half with a 10-play, 68-yard touchdown drive. Juwan Johnson scored on a 23-yard pass from Derek Carr.

The Saints lead 14-6.

DeVito was 9-of-16 for 73 yards with four carries for 36 yards in the first half as the Giants gained only 99 total yards.