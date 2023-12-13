Tommy DeVito named NFC offensive player of the week

The legend of Tommy DeVito continues.

DeVito, the undrafted rookie third-string quarterback who has surprisingly led the Giants to three straight wins, was named the NFC offensive player of the week for this week.

The award comes after DeVito completed 17 of 21 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown, with no turnovers and no sacks, in a 24-22 win over the Packers. In his last three starts DeVito has five touchdown passes and no interceptions, and the Giants are 3-0.

Whether DeVito has any future as a starting quarterback in the NFL, or whether he goes back in 2024 to being a backup fighting for a roster spot, remains to be seen. But for right now, DeVito is one of the NFL's best stories.