Tommy DeVito: Everyone has always been overlooked, it's the same deal I was in last year

After entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois, Tommy DeVito became a sensation for the Giants during the 2024 season.

As New York’s third-string quarterback, DeVito compiled a 3-3 record in his six starts from Week 10 through Week 16. He finished his rookie season with a 64 percent completion rate, 1,101 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions in nine appearances. He also rushed for 195 yards with a TD.

Still, the Giants traded for Drew Lock this offseason to provide more depth — and potential competition — behind Daniel Jones, who is returning from a torn ACL.

That puts DeVito back as the team’s third-string quarterback, despite his play in 2023.

“Yeah, we're not having this conversation for sure [if I was a third-round pick]. But at the end of the day, like I said, control what you can control, keep the chip on my shoulder, keep working," DeVito said recently, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. "Everyone has always been overlooked and it's kind of the same deal I was in last year. I know the offense now and I've been in some situations before. Looking forward to doing it again.”

Still, DeVito said he “was never worried” about his roster spot.

“Everything happens for a reason,” DeVito said. “I showed what I can do on the field. Obviously, there are highs and lows. But to be a rookie thrown into it, it's a tough deal. I tried to make the most of it and then control what I can control.”

DeVito learned a lot through his first playing experience, including how to better take what the defense gives him in certain situations. Heading into Year 2, DeVito noted he’s had positive conversations with head coach Brian Daboll about how he played as a rookie.

“Obviously there is a ton to clean up, whether it's learning more intricacies of the offense, the deeper meaning of everything versus knowing my job, knowing every person's job regardless of it's just a pass or in the run game — helping any way, shape, or form between the ears.

"My growth will be through the roof now that I have a whole OTAs and training camp, this whole thing I didn't have last year. So that is really what it was. All mental."