Tommy Baldwin Racing announces Bugsy Stevens tribute scheme for New Hampshire

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Tommy Baldwin Racing announced today that the team will have a tribute paint scheme to the late Carl “Bugsy” Stevens during the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 22.

The scheme, produced by Natural Designs, with the TBR No. 7NY on it, is dressed in red, white and blue in honor of the historic No. 15 that Bugsy drove to multiple wins. The team also announced today that they are selling a special t-shirt for the Bugsy scheme online now at TommyBaldwinRacing.com. Those interested may pre-order a shirt online and they will be shipped once they arrive. The proceeds collected will be donated to the Matheny School in honor of Bugsy.

“Bugsy was one of the top drivers to ever sit behind a wheel of a Modified – no doubt about it,” team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. said. “This paint scheme tribute is the first of many we will do during the 2024 season to pay tribute to some of those who had success and paved the way for today‘s Modified racing. We‘re so happy to have Bugsy‘s colors on the PSR Chassis No. 7NY for New Hampshire with Doug Coby behind the wheel.”

Driving his first race in 1957, Bugsy was born for auto racing. He rolled into the mid-1960s teaming with legendary car owner Lenny Boehler to drive the historic No. 3 “Ole Blue” machine, and they had immediate success, winning championships and countless races.

Stevens won titles at Seekonk Speedway, Thompson Speedway, Stafford Motor Speedway and many other tracks in New England. Not only was Stevens a Modified standout, but he also competed in the NASCAR Cup Series back in 1970, competing in three events in that season and scoring a best finish of sixth in what is now the Coca-Cola 600.

Bugsy was also a competitor on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour once the modern era started in 1985, competing in three years of competition and 45 starts with multiple top-five finishes. His familiar, successful, No. 15 will always be remembered.

Tommy Baldwin Racing will return to the track Friday, May 31, with Bryan Narducci wheeling the No. 7NY SK Modified for the team. The group will also have Jack Baldwin wheel the SK Modified on Friday, June 7, June 14 and June 21, before Coby pilots the No. 7NY in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on June 22 at New Hampshire.

For more information on Tommy Baldwin Racing, visit TommyBaldwinRacing.com and follow the team on social media for the latest news and updates.