Tommies react after 81-80 loss to South Dakota State
St. Thomas men's basketball coach John Tauer and guard Brooks Allen react after an 81-80 loss to South Dakota State Thursday night at Schoenecker Arena.
Belichick controlled just about everything in New England. That kind of unchecked power was always going to lead to his demise.
The average NBA game was decided by more than 25 points on Thursday.
The Dolphins have largely been labeled a finesse team. If there’s ever a weekend to shed that label and establish a perceived sense of physicality (every NFL team is physical, the sport demands it), this is it.
A legendary run in New England is over.
The Cubs finally made a move this offseason, adding the left-hander who led Team Japan to WBC victory.
The Cubs filled a big need, and the Dodgers addressed their 40-man roster crunch.
The NCAA is expected to levy significant penalties on FSU in the most serious and unprecedented sanctions handed down in the first 2 1/2 years of NIL.
It's been nearly a year since an alleged drunken crash killed Georgia player Devin Willock and employee Chandler LeCroy.
The Packers cornerback stepped on a teammate's foot Wednesday
What a wild week it's been in the NFL (and football in general). We saw titans of the game in Pete Carroll and Nick Saban retiring from coaching while the Patriots parted ways with Bill Belichick after a 24-year marriage. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into all the coaching news and preview a stacked Wild Card weekend slate.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft insists that both Brady and Belichick fueled the Patriots' unprecedented run of success, but the debate will continue to rage on.
"I felt like I could have done a better job if I was younger," the former Alabama coach said.
A loss for the Cowboys would make for a miserable offseason.
Kraft seemed to suggest that coaching and personnel power will not be consolidated in the succession plan for Belichick.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Denzel Ward was limited in practice.
Lanning was immediately mentioned as a candidate to take over for Nick Saban at Alabama.
Brady won six of his seven Super Bowls with Belichick and the Patriots.
The Cowboys are big favorites, which just increases the heat on them.
Bill Belichick should have multiple options this offseason.
U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel presented Shohei Ohtani with the visa.