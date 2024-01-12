Tommies lose close one to South Dakota State, 81-80
The St. Thomas men's basketball team lost a heartbreaker 81-80 to South Dakota State Thursday night at Schoenecker Arena for its first home loss of the season.
The St. Thomas men's basketball team lost a heartbreaker 81-80 to South Dakota State Thursday night at Schoenecker Arena for its first home loss of the season.
The average NBA game was decided by more than 25 points on Thursday.
The Dolphins have largely been labeled a finesse team. If there’s ever a weekend to shed that label and establish a perceived sense of physicality (every NFL team is physical, the sport demands it), this is it.
The Cubs filled a big need, and the Dodgers addressed their 40-man roster crunch.
The Cubs finally made a move this offseason, adding the left-hander who led Team Japan to WBC victory.
The NBA is going all-out to decrease the practice of load management.
The NCAA is expected to levy significant penalties on FSU in the most serious and unprecedented sanctions handed down in the first 2 1/2 years of NIL.
A loss for the Cowboys would make for a miserable offseason.
Kelce plans to finish out his contract, which runs through the 2025 season.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft insists that both Brady and Belichick fueled the Patriots' unprecedented run of success, but the debate will continue to rage on.
"I felt like I could have done a better job if I was younger," the former Alabama coach said.
What a wild week it's been in the NFL (and football in general). We saw titans of the game in Pete Carroll and Nick Saban retiring from coaching while the Patriots parted ways with Bill Belichick after a 24-year marriage. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into all the coaching news and preview a stacked Wild Card weekend slate.
Kraft seemed to suggest that coaching and personnel power will not be consolidated in the succession plan for Belichick.
Detroit had an injury scare with its rookie tight end in Week 18.
Belichick moving on from the Patriots after 24 seasons brought out a big reaction from current and former players.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab as the dynamic duo get ready for the first round of NFL playoff games this weekend. Fitz and Frank start off by reacting to the big news of the day: Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick are both no longer head coaches of their respective teams. The duo discuss the fallout of these moves and what could be next for the legendary coaches and their teams. Next, Fitz and Frank preview every Wild Card game this weekend by asking one big question that will get answered by Monday night. The duo go back and forth on Joe Flacco's ceiling, Buffalo's ability to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and their matchup against the Detroit secondary, how bad the Philadelphia Eagles are and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his unique insight into the end of the Bill Belichick era in New England, as well as his thoughts on the Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel departures.
The Cowboys are big favorites, which just increases the heat on them.
Brady won six of his seven Super Bowls with Belichick and the Patriots.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Denzel Ward was limited in practice.
U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel presented Shohei Ohtani with the visa.