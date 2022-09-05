Tomljanovic ousts Samsonova to reach US Open quarters

·1 min read

Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic followed up her victory over Serena Williams with another battling performance to beat Liudmila Samsonova and reach the quarter-finals of the US Open on Sunday.

Tomljanovic -- who knocked out tennis icon Williams in the third round on Friday -- advanced to the last eight with a 7-6 (10/8), 6-1 victory over Samsonova.

The 29-year-old world number 46 will play either Tunisia's Ons Jabeur or Russia's Veronika Kudermetova in the quarters.

"The fact that I won, I'm still a little speechless," Tomljanovic said after her win.

Tomljanovic was set on the path to victory after a dramatic opening set which lasted 1hr 22mins. She saved seven set points in an epic near 20-minute 10th game to hold serve at 4-5 down.

She then saved another in the tie-break before clinching the set.

"I don't know that it's 20 minutes ... If I knew it was that long I would probably panic a little bit," Tomljanovic said of the marathon 10th game.

"I think it was just about staying in the moment. I just try to stay as calm as possible because inside I'm dying."

After the marathon the first set, the second set was one more-sided with Tomljanovic wasting no time in wrapping up the victory.

rcw/dj

Recommended Stories

  • Jabeur in NY quarterfinals for 1st time | US Open updates

    Ons Jabeur extended her career-best run at Flushing Meadows by beating Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (1), 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals. The No. 5-seeded Jabeur was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July and now is into the quarterfinals at a major tournament for the fourth time. Jabeur will face unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic for a semifinal berth.

  • Who is Ajla Tomljanović? Everything about Serena Williams’ next opponent

    Serena Williams next opponent at the 2022 U.S. Open is Ajla Tomljanovi. Heres everything you need to know about her.

  • Ruud into US Open quarter-finals for first time

    Casper Ruud became the first Norwegian man to reach the US Open quarter-finals on Sunday with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2 victory over French lucky loser Corentin Moutet.

  • Serena Williams bows out of tennis in U.S. Open loss

    STORY: Serena Williams bid an emotional farewell to the U.S. Open on Friday night, after what may have been the last singles match of her glittering career. Williams did her signature victory twirl to the raucous, packed stadium in New York, despite losing the third-round match to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, 7-5, 6-7, 6-1. The three-plus-hour battle was hard fought on both sides, with the ever-defiant Williams saving five match points in the last game before netting the final shot. The crowd were on their feet, applauding the 23-time Grand Slam champion, who had recently announced her plans to “evolve away from tennis” - though never confirming when. She choked back tears during the post-match on-court interview, a moment usually reserved for the winner, saying, “These are happy tears, I guess. I dunno.” Williams thanked her family and fans – especially her parents and older sister Venus for their support over the years. The 40-year-old player, who grew up in a poor neighborhood in Compton, California, has inspired a generation of young black girls to dream big and keep fighting. She clinched her first major when she was 17 years old, at the 1999 U.S. Open. That made her the first black American since Arthur Ashe in 1975 to win a singles major, and the first black American woman since Althea Gibson in 1958. Williams told reporters after her Friday match that she considered the 2015 French Open a career highlight. That’s when she fought through a serious flu to complete her second so-called "Serena Slam”, winning four Grand Slam titles in a row. She’s also one of the few players, male or female, who have won a Career Grand Slam – winning all four majors at some point – in both singles and doubles. And the only player so far to have achieved a Career Golden Slam – that is, to win Olympic Gold as well – in both categories.Her last Grand Slam title was the 2017 Australian Open, which brought her ranking back to world number one and made her, at 35, the oldest woman to win a major. She later revealed she was at the time also pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia, who just turned five on Thursday (September 1). If she retires now, Williams will take the curtain call as the proud owner of the second-most Grand Slam singles titles in history, behind the 24 of Australia's Margaret Court. Asked after the exhilarating match on Friday night whether the renowned fighter might be tempted to reconsider her retirement, Williams said, “I don’t think so, but you never know.”

  • Kyrgios fired up by not letting people down in Medvedev triumph

    Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios sent defending champion Daniil Medvedev crashing out of the US Open in an explosive last-16 clash on Sunday and revealed he is motivated by "not letting people down".

  • Johnson wins LIV Golf Boston in playoff

    Dustin Johnson rattled in a monster eagle putt at the first playoff hole to win the LIV Golf Invitational Boston, upstaging the raft of newcomers to the breakaway circuit.

  • As Serena Williams exits US Open, Coco Gauff arrives — and looks ready to win it all | Opinion

    Coco Gauff may not win as many Grand Slams as Serena Williams, but at this U.S. Open, she has an opportunity to take her place as the biggest star.

  • Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff

    Fury also belted out classic song American Pie for the wrestling fans at the Principality Stadium.

  • Steve Young on Trey Lance/Jimmy Garoppolo situation: “This is hairy stuff”

    Once upon a time, the 49ers transitioned from Joe Montana to Steve Young. It was clunky, to say the least. Now, the 49ers are clunking again, with Jimmy Garoppolo back from exile to serve as the No. 2 quarterback for a team he took to one Super Bowl and nearly to another. Cam Inman of [more]

  • Nikki Haley calls Biden 'the most condescending president of my lifetime' following his anti-MAGA speech, which she said appeared to be delivered from 'the depths of hell'

    "It was one of the most unbelievable things I've seen in a long time," Haley said about Biden's speech during an interview with Fox News.

  • Dust storm hits Arizona

    The National Weather Service said winds up to 70 mph were expected as the storm passed through southeastern Arizona.

  • Nick Kyrgios produces scintillating display to knock out defending US Open champion Daniil Medvedev

    Eventful, unpredictable and – in the end – irresistible. That was Nick Kyrgios’s performance against world No1 Daniil Medvedev on Sunday night, which has broken open the US Open draw and left several bookmakers quoting Kyrgios as their favourite to win the tournament.

  • Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, review: calm, competent – but please ditch the comedians

    “You are about to become Prime Minister. Can you believe it?” Laura Kuenssberg asked Liz Truss. None of us can, Laura, but here we are. For the launch show of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg (BBC One), Truss had been persuaded to sit down for a TV interview, having previously ducked out of an encounter with Nick Robinson.

  • ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Premiere Draws 25 Million Global Viewers in First Day, Amazon Says

    Amazon broke a long-held precedent Saturday by revealing viewership data for a Prime Video series for the first time ever, making the exception on remaining tight-lipped about its internal TV ratings for its big-budget “The Lord of the Rings” TV series. According to the e-commerce giant, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” […]

  • The iconic Boeing 747 was retired by most airlines during the pandemic, but it's still used by world governments. See the countries flying the jumbo jet.

    The latest nation to take ownership of the Queen of the Skies is Egypt, which was the mystery buyer of an old 747 from Boeing in 2021.

  • Going, going Guan: Australian Jeffrey Guan shatters tournament record in winning Junior Players

    For the second time in six months, a native of Australia has won at the TPC Sawgrass Players Stadium Course. Find out why you may be hearing more from Jeffrey Guan.

  • Ruthless Rafa pounds Gasquet to extend winning streak

    Rafael Nadal demolished Richard Gasquet in ruthless fashion to march into the last 16 of the US Open on Saturday with his 18th straight victory over the French veteran.

  • Letters to Sports: Dodgers fans don't like flocking to Peacock

    L.A. Times sports readers are upset that they have to watch some games on Peacock and not SportsNet LA.

  • USA Basketball AmeriCup game postponed due to rain delay. Seriously.

    RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — USA Basketball needed a win Sunday at the AmeriCup tournament and was well on the way to making that happen. That is, until it rained. The Americans’ game against Venezuela was postponed at halftime with the U.S. leading 48-21. Heavy rain caused multiple leaks inside the Geraldo Magalhães Sports Gymnasium, prompting

  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Game Preview

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Sunday, September 11