Tomlinson: Why Packers will regret not tagging Aaron Jones

The Telegraph

There would have been a collective wince on the Sawgrass range when it emerged from the media centre that Rory McIlroy had admitted to possessing a “two-way miss”. They are the three scariest words in the professional game. Actually there are four words. McIlroy plainly forgot to use the requisite prefix: dreaded. McIlroy’s confession essentially explains why, on Monday, he fell out of the world’s top 10 for the first time in almost exactly three years. In his own phrase, McIlroy has been “so frustratingly inconsistent” in the last six months or so and knows he has to fix the DTWM if he is to make history this week at The Players and indeed at the Masters next month. “My swing is an unusual pattern for me," McIlroy explained, as honest as ever. “Usually the club gets out in front of me on the way back and then drops behind me on the way down. But at the minute it's the opposite. It sort of gets behind me early and then I throw it back out in front of me on the way down. A completely different pattern. “For my whole golf career I've got used to dropping it underneath the plane on the way down, and from there I can manage it. I can hold it off. I'm used to that feeling. But this feeling, I'm not used to. That’s where the two-way miss comes in. I just have to figure out what to do to get it back to a familiar pattern.” The problem for McIlroy is that his long-time coach, Michael Bannon, is back in Northern Ireland because of the Covid restrictions. So McIlroy has had to borrow the eyes of Pete Cowen. “It’s only a slight flaw,” Cowen told Telegraph Sport while dismissing rumours that McIlroy might be about to jump ship from Bannon. In truth, over the years, McIlroy has often consulted Cowen at events where Bannon has not been in attendance. Who knows where those relationships might end or start, but at this juncture it seems unlikely that the four-time major winner will conduct any sort overhaul to his backroom staff.