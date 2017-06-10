Tomlin's control factor for Indians against White Sox

CLEVELAND -- Saturday's matchup between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field features an interesting contrast.

Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin leads the major leagues in fewest walks per nine innings (0.6), and the White Sox hitters have drawn the second-fewest walks in the American League.

Tomlin (3-7, 5.54) has walked just four batters in 63 1/3 innings this year. It's been almost a month since he last walked a batter. That came on May 12, five starts ago. Tomlin will go into Saturday's game having not walked a batter in his last 27 consecutive innings, over which he's struck out 19.

Tomlin's last start against the White Sox came on April 13, and it was his worst of the season. In that start, a 10-4 loss, Tomlin gave up seven runs and eight hits, two of them home runs, with no strikeouts and one walk.

In 11 career appearances against the White Sox, Tomlin is 4-4, with a 3.88 ERA.

Left-hander David Holmberg (0-0, 2.50) will start for Chicago. It will be his first career appearance against the Indians. Holmberg made eight relief appearances this season before being moved into the starting rotation. In two starts he has no record, and an 0.87 ERA. In 10 1/3 innings he has allowed one run on three hits, with six strikeouts and two walks.

In his eight relief appearances, Holmberg had no decisions and a 4.70 ERA. In 7 2/3 innings he allowed four runs on five hits, with three strikeouts and five walks.

The Indians are still trying to get on a roll this season. They have been stuck in a rut over the first two months of the season, and manager Terry Francona would like to see more intensity from his team.

"For us to be a really good team, we can't just roll the balls out there," Francona said.

Fortunately for the Indians, nobody in the AL Central has gotten hot, so the division race is still wide open.

"Normally a team steps up and separates from the pack. We need for that to be us," Francona said. "At some point, we need to pick up the pace."

The Indians seemed to do that Friday night, with a 7-3 victory over the White Sox, a game in which the Indians trailed 2-1 and 3-2.

The Indians came into the game fresh off a trip to Kansas City and Colorado in which they lost four of five games. Even with their win Friday, the Indians have a losing record in May and June (16-18).

"It's no secret we haven't played the way we want to," Friday's winning pitcher Corey Kluber said. "Maybe we can use tonight as the starting point for us playing better. It's not a bad thing to be reminded that when we play the right way, we get rewarded."

The White Sox are struggling even more than the Indians. Friday's loss was their third in a row. They are 1-6 in June, and have lost eight of their last nine games.

For Saturday's game, the White Sox may not have slugger Jose Abreu in the lineup. Abreu was removed from Friday's game in the seventh inning after getting hit on the left leg by a pitch from Andrew Miller.

"He got hit pretty good, but he thinks he'll be fine," said manager Rick Renteria. "It was mostly muscle that got hit. Just below the left knee."

Abreu will be evaluated further on Saturday.