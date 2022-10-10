Tomlin reacts to Steelers' most lopsided loss of his HC tenure
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts to Steelers' most lopsided loss of his HC tenure.
Taysom Hill is listed as a tight end this season, but he wasn’t playing that role in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks. The Saints used Hill as a runner and a thrower and he contributed touchdowns in each role. Hill ran for three touchdowns, including the 60-yarder that put the Saints up for good, and [more]
The Bears' comeback fell short in Minneapolis, but their fight and heart earned them a feel-good report card with passing marks.
The Panthers fell to 1-4 with their 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Now, they may have to deal with another injury at quarterback. Baker Mayfield was wearing a walking boot on his left foot during his postgame press conference, as noted by multiple reporters on the scene. Mayfield said in his press conference [more]
Sean McVay is fine with the way his QB is playing, but he needs help from his teammates
Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler gave the performance of a lifetime to draw a flag that negated Bears QB Justin Fields' 52-yard TD run.
The Steelers are 1-4, and they’ve lost four in a row. On Sunday, they were blown off the field by the Bills, 38-3. After the loss, coach Mike Tomlin summarized the current state of the team. “No need to really sugarcoat it, man,” Tomlin told reporters. “We got handled today. We got handled by a [more]
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Trevor Lawrence came to Jacksonville as a generational quarterback prospect. One week after a five-turnover performance at Philadelphia, Lawrence delivered another stinker in a 13-6 loss to AFC South rival Houston. The former Clemson star and the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft showed little resilience after last week's game or the worst interception of his young career.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had his choice of playing for the Jets or Dolphins when the Chiefs moved to trade him this offseason and he chose the Dolphins. When Hill was asked about that decision, he said “Who? The Jets? Nah, man, I knew I was going to pick Miami no matter what.” According to [more]
The Detroit Lions, losers of three straight, are a 'disgusting' 1-4 and in last place in the NFC North entering their bye after Sunday's 29-0 loss.
The Rams lost to the Cowboys 22-10 in Week 6 and here are our 6 takeaways from the game.
The Oklahoma Sooners doesn't grade well in their 49-0 shutout loss to the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown.
Mike Tomlin talked about the good things Pickett did for the offense last week.
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
Running onto the field during an NFL game will get you slammed into the turf, no matter how old you are.
