Tomlin, Harbaugh share mutual respect for Ravens-Steelers rivalry after Week 14 clash

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh share mutual respect for Ravens-Steelers rivalry after Week 14 clash.
The New York Giants fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 48-22, in Week 14 and here's some of what we learned from that loss.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, in only his second career visit to San Francisco (OK, Santa Clara) had a day to forget. After the game, he didn’t forget a question he’d gotten at a press conference last month. Asked by reporters after the 35-7 loss whether he regrets coming back for another season, Brady said, “I [more]
The Miami Dolphins could play in a Buffalo snowstorm in Week 15, just days after they had heaters on their sideline in Los Angeles.
Coach Kyle Shanahan unsuccessfully tried to stop the play on which 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was injured before the snap of the ball.
Was it a flip? A hook shot? Whatever you want to call it, Patrick Mahomes made more magic Sunday against the Broncos.
Nobody could believe the penalty called on the Dolphins on Sunday night.
Coach Kyle Shanahan was awaiting injury updates Monday morning as many of the teams injured players were getting tests done at Stanford Hospital.
Stroud's apparent dismissal of Howard before finishing third for the 2022 Heisman Trophy got the attention of the college football world.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback totally lost it in his team's 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
For the sake of the future, Pittsburgh needs to move on from these coaches.
During "49ers Postgame Live," Donte Whitner explained why he disagrees with Jerry Rice's sharp criticism of the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan following Deebo Samuel's injury.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
Ex-Iowa State star and San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy drew the ultimate praise from Tom Brady, who many feel is the greatest NFL quarterback ever.
The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals are streaking toward the NFL playoffs as the hottest teams in the league.
The tackle of Kenny Pickett gets worse every time we watch it.
Colorado to make Jackson State'sDeion Sanders the highest-paid football coach in school history.
After a historic performance Sunday, Brock Purdy shared a special moment with his head coach in the 49ers' locker room.
Jamie Gillan gave the Eagles excellent field position after this awful punt.
Eagles punter Arryn Siposs was injured on a truly bizarre special teams play, and was carted off just before halftime vs. the Giants. By Dave Zangaro