Tomlin confident Roethlisberger will be fit for season opener

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin expects quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to be fit for his team's 2020 NFL opener.

Roethlisberger, 38, underwent surgery on his right elbow in September last year, playing just two games during the 2019 season.

But the two-time Super Bowl champion is making progress and Tomlin feels the star QB will be ready to go when the new campaign begins.

"As we sit here today, we're extremely confident in his readiness. We're enjoying the process that he's going through right now," Tomlin told NFL Network on Thursday.

"Obviously he's not without his angst, the guy's coming off of a season-ending injury and surgery, but we like where we are.

"He's throwing on the rehab schedule, it's going well and we fully anticipate him being ready to go for that opener."

The NFL schedule was released on Thursday, with the Steelers beginning their season against the New York Giants on September 14.

"I've been at it a while. I haven't seen a schedule that I didn't like, particularly this time of year," Tomlin said.

"We're all football lovers and we miss competing so it's an exciting day when the schedule comes out."