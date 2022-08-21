Tomlin’s comments about winning when playing poorly reminds of 2019

Everyone remembers 2019. Despite finishing 8-8, this team literally defined the term “win ugly”. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season with an injury in Week Two and even before then, the offense could get no traction.

After the team’s second preseason game, head coach Mike Tomlin noted that the team needs to “find ways to win, even when we play poorly” which is basically code for, pray the defense can keep them in the game because the offensive line is going to limit this team so much.

The Steelers had every opportunity to upgrade the offensive line and despite signing James Daniels and Mason Cole, still seem to be searchig for answers.

Fans don’t want to sit through another season of football where Pittsburgh brings every game to the wire and too often coming up short. There’s no Big Ben on this team to lead seven game-winning drives in eight wins so the defense had better be ready to throw this offensive on its collective back all season long.

