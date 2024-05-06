Tomislav Ivišić signs with Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tomislav Ivišić is the newest Illinois men’s basketball player to join the team for next season, signing a National Letter of Intent and Big Ten Tender of Financial Aid, the school announced on Monday.

Tomislav Ivišić (TOM-is-lahv EE-vee-sitch) is a 7-foot-1, 230-pound center from Croatia, who will be a 21-year old freshman when the season starts. He starts college after spending three seasons with SC Derby in Podgorica, Montenegro, a member of the Adriatic League First Division (ABA). He’s also played on the international stage with the Croatia National Team at both the youth and senior levels.

“Tomislav is the modern day 5-man who fits right into our style play as a big who can space the floor,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. “He can play in pick and rolls, is an elite passer, and can step out in space and shoot threes. He also is a very good rim protector. Tomislav has played a lot of high-level basketball against older, established competition. That experience has made a tremendous impact on his development, and we are excited to add someone with his skill and versatility to our program.”

Ivišić played in 69 games for SC Derby, averaging 6.4 points per game, while shooting 85% from the free throw line. Last season, he posted career highs in scoring (7.1 ppg), assists (1.3 apg) and blocks (1.0 bpg), all while shooting 42% from beyond the arc. On the international stage, Ivisic played in the FIBA U16 European Championship in 2018 and 2019. Just last year, he was part of the FIBA U20 European Championship as well as the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifier with the senior national team.

With the addition of Ivišić, Illinois still has three remaining open scholarships for next season. Ivišić is the eighth new player on the roster for next season, joining transfers Ben Humrichous (Evansville), Tre White (Louisville), Kylan Boswell (Arizona), Jake Davis (Mercer), Carey Booth (Notre Dame), along with fellow freshman Morez Johnson and Jason Jakstys.

