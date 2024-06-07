Tominaga to skip NBA Summer League for 2024 Summer Olympics

A Nebraska guard has decided to skip the NBA Summer League for a chase to play in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Keisei Tominaga has been named to Japan’s Pre-Olympic Training Camp roster.

Robin Washut of Husker Online has reported that Tominaga will not participate in the NBA Summer League. He will instead focus on making Japan’s 2024 Summer Olympic roster for the upcoming Paris Games and plans to earn an NBA offer after the Games.

Tominaga has Olympic experience. He previously represented his country at the 2020 Summer Olympics in 3×3 basketball and led the team in scoring with 6.9 points per game.

Basketball for the 2024 Summer Olympics will take place from July 27 to August 11, 2024.

No doubt about it.@KeiseiTominaga has been named to the @JAPAN_JBA pre-Olympic Training Camp. pic.twitter.com/cBXMCslQRC — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) June 5, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire