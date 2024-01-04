Tominaga drops 28 points in Nebraska’s victory over Indiana

The Huskers entered 2024 with a home game against conference opponent Indiana. Nebraska last defeated the Hoosiers in 2017, a drought that ended on Wednesday night with an 86-70 Cornhusker victory. The Huskers took down Indiana behind another big performance from Keisei Tominaga, who put together his best game of the season.

The Olympian racked up a season-high 28 points in the win, making it his third 20-plus point game this season. He also led Nebraska in shooting, earning a season-high nine-of-15 in field goal shooting and a season-high four-of-ten in shooting from beyond the arc.

The Huskers edged out the Hoosiers in the stat sheet, going 27-of-59 from the field, 12-of-32 from 3-point range, and 20-of-26 from the free throw line. Indiana went 24-of-51, 9-of-18, and 13-of-19, respectively. Nebraska dominated in the turnover category, snatching 18 and producing 27 points. The Hoosiers managed nine turnovers for six points.

Alongside Tominaga’s performance, three other Huskers cracked double-digits in scoring. Brice Williams finished the night with 15 points, going five-of-10 in shooting, three-of-four from beyond the arc, and six rebounds.

Jamarques Lawrence scored 12 points in the win, finishing four-of-eight in shooting and two-of-six in 3-point shooting. C.J. Wilcher rounded out the majority of Nebraska’s scoring, delivering 11 points on the night and going three-of-six from beyond the arc.

The Huskers move to 12-2 on the season, making it their best start to a season since 2010. Nebraska will face its next big test on Saturday afternoon at No. 21 Wisconsin. Tipoff is set for 1:15 p.m. and can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.

CJ WILCHER IS ON FIRE 🌽🔥 11 points so far in the first half@HuskerMBB x @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/izWxXY6jgm — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 4, 2024

Tominaga for ✌️ and @HuskerMBB fans are fired up 😤 pic.twitter.com/bu16vtoc2T — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 4, 2024

Well, SHUCKS 🌽 Big 3 for @HuskerMBB to pull away with a 15 point lead! pic.twitter.com/s9Cv4u1MgN — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 4, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire