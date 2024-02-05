Tominaga’s career night not enough in Nebraska’s road loss to No. 14 Illinois

Nebraska men’s basketball hit the road for another top-25 matchup. The Huskers faced off against No. 14 Illinois and looked to finally snap their road game-losing street. However, Nebraska once again failed, falling to the Fighting Illini in overtime 87-84.

The Huskers and Illinois duked it out all night but slip-ups by Nebraska gave the Fighting Illini the edge. The Huskers drawled 21 fouls in the loss, while Illinois only surrendered 12. Nebraska’s fouls set the Fighting Illini up with 30 free-throw attempts, where Illinois landed 20. The Huskers, meanwhile, only dropped 14 free throws.

Keisei Tominaga delivered a career-high 31 points to lead Nebraska in scoring, going five-of-seven from beyond the arc and eight-of-eight at the free-throw line. Rienk Mast finished runner-up in scoring for the Huskers, tallying up 22 points, and going four-of-nine in three-point shooting.

Juwan Gary scored double-digits for Nebraska as well, dropping 12 points. Gary also hauled in 11 rebounds to make it his fourth double-double of the season.

The Huskers fall to 16-7 on the season and 6-6 in conference play. They will remain on the road in Illinois as they face Northwestern on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and can be viewed on Big Ten Network.

Fought to the end. pic.twitter.com/xBkXipewor — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) February 5, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire